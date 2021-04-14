Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Korea's automobile output, domestic sales, and exports grow in Q1

04/14/2021 | 12:49am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy announced on April 13 that Korea's automobile output, domestic sales, and exports in the first quarter of 2021 went up 12.2 percent, 11.3 percent, and 16.9 percent, respectively.

Meanwhile, for the month of March, output, domestic sales, and exports went down 9.5 percent, 0.9 percent, and 1.4 percent, respectively, due to a high base effect.

Total auto production in March by Korean automobile producers dipped 9.5 percent to 333,848 units due to external conditions, for example, automotive semiconductor supply shortages.

Domestic sales in Korea slipped 0.9 percent to 171,340 units. Locally-produced cars lost 6.2 percent to 140,523 units because of parts supply shortages. Imported vehicles expanded 33.7 percent to 30,817 units.

Local sales of green cars jumped 59.0 percent to 30,316 units. Hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs) rose 74.1 percent to 18,354 units, plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs) spiked 279.9 percent to 2,036 units, electric vehicles (EVs) gained 23.4 percent to 8,992 units, and fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs) advanced 32.3 percent to 934 units.

Outbound shipments of automobiles in March slipped 1.4 percent to 203,837 vehicles. The export value experienced a 15.3 percent growth to $4.4 billion on the back of high value-added export products.

Green car exports grew 29.3 percent to 33,164 units. Exports HEVs, EVs, PHEVs, and FCEVs went up 35.4 percent to 18,076 units, 17.6 percent to 10,212 units, 32.0 percent to 4,666 units, and 133.3 percent to 210 units, respectively.

Exports of auto parts increased 13.9 percent to $2.2 billion thanks to continued preference for Korean finished cars and robust exports at global markets.

*Short version

Disclaimer

Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy of the Republic of Korea published this content on 14 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 April 2021 04:48:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
12:54aToshiba CEO steps down, shares surge on bidding war expectations
RE
12:53aHECLA MINING  : at World Gold Forum
PU
12:49aKorea's ICT exports in March rise 8.9% to $17.4 billion
PU
12:49aKorea's automobile output, domestic sales, and exports grow in Q1
PU
12:49aNISOURCE INC.  : Announces Pricing of Equity Units
PR
12:47aChina to conduct stress tests on 4,024 banks in 2021 - central bank publication
RE
12:47aERIN VENTURES  : and Temas Resources Ready Agreement for the Joint Development of Erin's Piskanja Boron Project
PU
12:46aOil maintains upward momentum but virus concerns cap gains
RE
12:46aGold unchanged after early spike as firm bond yields offset weak dollar
RE
12:46aCANSINO BIOLOGICS  : China's CanSino says no blood clots reported from COVID-19 shot
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1SAP SE : SAP : nudges up 2021 revenue outlook after cloud gains in first-quarter
2MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC. : MAGNA INTERNATIONAL : Ford, GM among Michigan companies opposing Republican-backed ..
3TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING C : TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING : AI chip maker SambaNova raises $67..
4Air Canada shares close marginally lower after government takes equity stake
5Toshiba CEO steps down, shares surge on bidding war expectations
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ