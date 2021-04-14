Korea's automobile output, domestic sales, and exports grow in Q1

The Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy announced on April 13 that Korea's automobile output, domestic sales, and exports in the first quarter of 2021 went up 12.2 percent, 11.3 percent, and 16.9 percent, respectively.

Meanwhile, for the month of March, output, domestic sales, and exports went down 9.5 percent, 0.9 percent, and 1.4 percent, respectively, due to a high base effect.

Total auto production in March by Korean automobile producers dipped 9.5 percent to 333,848 units due to external conditions, for example, automotive semiconductor supply shortages.

Domestic sales in Korea slipped 0.9 percent to 171,340 units. Locally-produced cars lost 6.2 percent to 140,523 units because of parts supply shortages. Imported vehicles expanded 33.7 percent to 30,817 units.

Local sales of green cars jumped 59.0 percent to 30,316 units. Hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs) rose 74.1 percent to 18,354 units, plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs) spiked 279.9 percent to 2,036 units, electric vehicles (EVs) gained 23.4 percent to 8,992 units, and fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs) advanced 32.3 percent to 934 units.

Outbound shipments of automobiles in March slipped 1.4 percent to 203,837 vehicles. The export value experienced a 15.3 percent growth to $4.4 billion on the back of high value-added export products.

Green car exports grew 29.3 percent to 33,164 units. Exports HEVs, EVs, PHEVs, and FCEVs went up 35.4 percent to 18,076 units, 17.6 percent to 10,212 units, 32.0 percent to 4,666 units, and 133.3 percent to 210 units, respectively.

Exports of auto parts increased 13.9 percent to $2.2 billion thanks to continued preference for Korean finished cars and robust exports at global markets.

