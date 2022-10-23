Advanced search
  Homepage
  News
News
All News 

Korean Air says jet overran runway in Philippines, no injuries reported

10/23/2022 | 05:27pm EDT
(Reuters) - A Korean Air Lines Co Ltd jet with 173 people on board overran the runway at Cebu International Airport in the Philippines late Sunday, the airline said, adding that there were no injuries and all passengers had evacuated safely.

The Airbus SE A330 widebody flying from Seoul to Cebu had tried to land twice in poor weather before it overran the runway on the third attempt at 23:07 local time, Korean Air said in a statement on Monday.

"Passengers have been escorted to three local hotels and an alternative flight is being arranged," the airline said. "We are currently identifying the cause of the incident."

The A330-300 jet involved in the accident was delivered new to Korean Air in 1998, according to flight tracking website FlightRadar24, which said that other flights to Cebu had diverted to other airports or returned to their origin.

(Reporting by Jamie Freed in Sydney; Editing by Mark Porter)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIRBUS SE -0.43% 100.92 Real-time Quote.-10.18%
KOREAN AIR LINES CO., LTD. -4.62% 21700 End-of-day quote.-26.06%
