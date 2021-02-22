Log in
Korean Air to follow relevant authorities' directives on Boeing 777

02/22/2021 | 03:34am EST
SEOUL (Reuters) - Korean Air Lines Co Ltd said it will follow the relevant authorities' directives on any measures for its Boeing 777 jets, a Korean Air spokeswoman said on Monday.

This was after Boeing recommended suspending the use of the jets with the type of engine that shed debris over Denver at the weekend, after U.S. regulators announced extra inspections and Japan suspended their use while considering further action.

The airline changed its communicated stance from saying earlier that it planned to ground six of the jets that had been in operation.

Korean Air has 16 of the jets, with 10 of them stored, the spokeswoman said.

(Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Himani Sarkar)


© Reuters 2021
