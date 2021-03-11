Korean Cultural Center New York : and the New York Public Library present Online Korean Storytime Program for 2021

NEW YORK, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Korean Cultural Center New York (KCCNY), a branch of the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism (MCST) of the Republic of Korea is pleased to announce Online Korean Storytime in collaboration with the New York Public Library (NYPL). The Online Korean Storytime offers monthly live virtual classes with Korean stories and favorite read-aloud books, songs, rhymes, and theme-related activities in both Korean and English.

The program is held every third Thursday of the month from March to December 2021 through the NYPL's Google Meet platform. The March program will be held on Thursday, March 18th at 1 pm EST.

For March, the theme is kimchi, Korea's representative dish and a must-have food on the Korean dining table. There are many types of kimchi, and even more, a diverse range of dishes that you can make with it. In the program, a Korean language instructor will teach how to write and speak the word 'kimchi.' The class will also learn about 'kimjang' culture - the UNESCO designated Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity of making and sharing kimchi in Korea. In addition, there will be related craft activities available at the end of the class.

Korean Storytime was introduced in 2018 in partnership with the NYPL as a means for children to learn about Korean culture and language in a fun and engaging setting. With the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, Korean Storytime has moved online to reach a broader audience while maintaining safety for all.

Online Korean storytime is recommended for children ages from 3~7, but all are welcome, and no knowledge of Korean is required. To find more information about the Online Korean Storytime, please visit the education page on the Korean Cultural Center in New York website ( www.koreanculture.org ). To register, please visit the New York Public Library website ( https://www.nypl.org ).

Korean Cultural Center New York

Inaugurated in 1979, the Korean Cultural Center New York is a branch of the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism (MCST) of the Republic of Korea. KCCNY works to promote cultural arts exchange and stimulate interest in Korean culture through various opportunities including exhibitions, concerts, film festivals, and educational programs.

New York Public Library - St. Agnes Branch

Beginning in 1893 as a parish library at St. Agnes Chapel on West 91st Street, the St. Agnes Branch also housed a small collection for the Library for the Blind. The following year, in 1894, the chapel's pastor, in order to keep pace with a rapidly growing community, expanded the library to neighborhood status. St. Agnes Free Library was chartered by the University of the State of New York and moved several times before its consolidation with The New York Public Library in 1901. In 1906, the St. Agnes Branch opened its doors in its present home on Amsterdam Avenue.

