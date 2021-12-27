Log in
Korian: Weekly Report on Share Buyback Transactions From 20 to 24 December 2021

12/27/2021 | 11:41am EST
Regulatory News:

In accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, Korian (Paris:KORI) declares transactions executed on its own shares between December 20 and 24, 2021.

Aggregated presentation (per day and market)

Issuer name

ISIN Code

Transaction
date

Daily total
volume
(in number of
shares)

Daily weighted
average price (€) of
shares acquired1

Market
(MIC Code)

KORIAN

FR0010386334

20.12.2021

3,705

26.38

AQEU

KORIAN

FR0010386334

20.12.2021

6,512

26.46

CEUX

KORIAN

FR0010386334

20.12.2021

1,280

26.40

TQEX

KORIAN

FR0010386334

20.12.2021

28,003

26.45

XPAR

KORIAN

FR0010386334

21.12.2021

3,525

27.09

AQEU

KORIAN

FR0010386334

21.12.2021

6,647

27.16

CEUX

KORIAN

FR0010386334

21.12.2021

1,223

26.96

TQEX

KORIAN

FR0010386334

21.12.2021

16,605

27.09

XPAR

KORIAN

FR0010386334

22.12.2021

2,916

27.42

AQEU

KORIAN

FR0010386334

22.12.2021

5,061

27.43

CEUX

KORIAN

FR0010386334

22.12.2021

1,188

27.40

TQEX

KORIAN

FR0010386334

22.12.2021

17,535

27.41

XPAR

KORIAN

FR0010386334

23.12.2021

3,978

27.59

AQEU

KORIAN

FR0010386334

23.12.2021

4,737

27.58

CEUX

KORIAN

FR0010386334

23.12.2021

1,227

27.62

TQEX

KORIAN

FR0010386334

23.12.2021

16,458

27.64

XPAR

KORIAN

FR0010386334

24.12.2021

2,042

27.57

AQEU

KORIAN

FR0010386334

24.12.2021

3,695

27.63

CEUX

KORIAN

FR0010386334

24.12.2021

20,813

27.56

XPAR

Detailed information is available on the website www.korian.com Investors > Regulated Information.

About Korian

Korian, the leading European care services group for elderly and fragile people. www.korian.com

Korian has been listed on Euronext Paris Section A since November 2006 and is included in the following indices: SBF 120, CAC Health Care, CAC Mid 60, CAC Mid & Small and MSCI Global Small Cap

Euronext ticker: KORI - ISIN: FR0010386334 – Reuters: KORI.PA – Bloomberg: KORI.FP

1 Two-digit rounding after the decimal


© Business Wire 2021
