Korian: Weekly Report on Share Buyback Transactions From 20 to 24 December 2021

Regulatory News:

In accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, Korian (Paris:KORI) declares transactions executed on its own shares between December 20 and 24, 2021.

Aggregated presentation (per day and market)

Issuer name ISIN Code Transaction

date Daily total

volume

(in number of

shares) Daily weighted

average price (€) of

shares acquired1 Market

(MIC Code) KORIAN FR0010386334 20.12.2021 3,705 26.38 AQEU KORIAN FR0010386334 20.12.2021 6,512 26.46 CEUX KORIAN FR0010386334 20.12.2021 1,280 26.40 TQEX KORIAN FR0010386334 20.12.2021 28,003 26.45 XPAR KORIAN FR0010386334 21.12.2021 3,525 27.09 AQEU KORIAN FR0010386334 21.12.2021 6,647 27.16 CEUX KORIAN FR0010386334 21.12.2021 1,223 26.96 TQEX KORIAN FR0010386334 21.12.2021 16,605 27.09 XPAR KORIAN FR0010386334 22.12.2021 2,916 27.42 AQEU KORIAN FR0010386334 22.12.2021 5,061 27.43 CEUX KORIAN FR0010386334 22.12.2021 1,188 27.40 TQEX KORIAN FR0010386334 22.12.2021 17,535 27.41 XPAR KORIAN FR0010386334 23.12.2021 3,978 27.59 AQEU KORIAN FR0010386334 23.12.2021 4,737 27.58 CEUX KORIAN FR0010386334 23.12.2021 1,227 27.62 TQEX KORIAN FR0010386334 23.12.2021 16,458 27.64 XPAR KORIAN FR0010386334 24.12.2021 2,042 27.57 AQEU KORIAN FR0010386334 24.12.2021 3,695 27.63 CEUX KORIAN FR0010386334 24.12.2021 20,813 27.56 XPAR

Detailed information is available on the website www.korian.com Investors > Regulated Information.

About Korian

Korian, the leading European care services group for elderly and fragile people. www.korian.com

Korian has been listed on Euronext Paris Section A since November 2006 and is included in the following indices: SBF 120, CAC Health Care, CAC Mid 60, CAC Mid & Small and MSCI Global Small Cap

Euronext ticker: KORI - ISIN: FR0010386334 – Reuters: KORI.PA – Bloomberg: KORI.FP

1 Two-digit rounding after the decimal

