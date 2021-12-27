Korian: Weekly Report on Share Buyback Transactions From 20 to 24 December 2021

Regulatory News:
In accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, Korian (Paris:KORI) declares transactions executed on its own shares between December 20 and 24, 2021.
Aggregated presentation (per day and market)
|
Issuer name
|
ISIN Code
|
Transaction
date
|
Daily total
volume
(in number of
shares)
|
Daily weighted
average price (€) of
shares acquired1
|
Market
(MIC Code)
|
KORIAN
|
FR0010386334
|
20.12.2021
|
3,705
|
26.38
|
AQEU
|
KORIAN
|
FR0010386334
|
20.12.2021
|
6,512
|
26.46
|
CEUX
|
KORIAN
|
FR0010386334
|
20.12.2021
|
1,280
|
26.40
|
TQEX
|
KORIAN
|
FR0010386334
|
20.12.2021
|
28,003
|
26.45
|
XPAR
|
KORIAN
|
FR0010386334
|
21.12.2021
|
3,525
|
27.09
|
AQEU
|
KORIAN
|
FR0010386334
|
21.12.2021
|
6,647
|
27.16
|
CEUX
|
KORIAN
|
FR0010386334
|
21.12.2021
|
1,223
|
26.96
|
TQEX
|
KORIAN
|
FR0010386334
|
21.12.2021
|
16,605
|
27.09
|
XPAR
|
KORIAN
|
FR0010386334
|
22.12.2021
|
2,916
|
27.42
|
AQEU
|
KORIAN
|
FR0010386334
|
22.12.2021
|
5,061
|
27.43
|
CEUX
|
KORIAN
|
FR0010386334
|
22.12.2021
|
1,188
|
27.40
|
TQEX
|
KORIAN
|
FR0010386334
|
22.12.2021
|
17,535
|
27.41
|
XPAR
|
KORIAN
|
FR0010386334
|
23.12.2021
|
3,978
|
27.59
|
AQEU
|
KORIAN
|
FR0010386334
|
23.12.2021
|
4,737
|
27.58
|
CEUX
|
KORIAN
|
FR0010386334
|
23.12.2021
|
1,227
|
27.62
|
TQEX
|
KORIAN
|
FR0010386334
|
23.12.2021
|
16,458
|
27.64
|
XPAR
|
KORIAN
|
FR0010386334
|
24.12.2021
|
2,042
|
27.57
|
AQEU
|
KORIAN
|
FR0010386334
|
24.12.2021
|
3,695
|
27.63
|
CEUX
|
KORIAN
|
FR0010386334
|
24.12.2021
|
20,813
|
27.56
|
XPAR
Detailed information is available on the website www.korian.com Investors > Regulated Information.
About Korian
Korian, the leading European care services group for elderly and fragile people. www.korian.com
Korian has been listed on Euronext Paris Section A since November 2006 and is included in the following indices: SBF 120, CAC Health Care, CAC Mid 60, CAC Mid & Small and MSCI Global Small Cap
Euronext ticker: KORI - ISIN: FR0010386334 – Reuters: KORI.PA – Bloomberg: KORI.FP
1 Two-digit rounding after the decimal
