Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
Korian: Weekly Report on Share Buyback Transactions from 31 January to 4 February 2022

02/07/2022 | 02:26pm EST
Regulatory News:

In accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, Korian (Paris:KORI) declares transactions executed on its own shares between 31 January and 4 February 2022.

Aggregated presentation (per day and market)

Issuer name

ISIN Code

Transaction
date

Daily total volume
(in number of
shares)

Daily weighted
average price (€) of
shares acquired1

Market
(MIC Code)

KORIAN

FR0010386334

31.01.2022

200

19,87

AQEU

KORIAN

FR0010386334

31.01.2022

329

19,19

CEUX

KORIAN

FR0010386334

31.01.2022

97

19,24

TQEX

KORIAN

FR0010386334

31.01.2022

14 574

19,72

XPAR

KORIAN

FR0010386334

01.02.2022

224

20,24

AQEU

KORIAN

FR0010386334

01.02.2022

405

19,71

CEUX

KORIAN

FR0010386334

01.02.2022

279

19,45

TQEX

KORIAN

FR0010386334

01.02.2022

10 792

19,88

XPAR

KORIAN

FR0010386334

02.02.2022

221

20,94

TQEX

KORIAN

FR0010386334

02.02.2022

10 779

20,69

XPAR

KORIAN

FR0010386334

03.02.2022

48

21,06

CEUX

KORIAN

FR0010386334

03.02.2022

21

21,06

TQEX

KORIAN

FR0010386334

03.02.2022

10 631

21,20

XPAR

KORIAN

FR0010386334

04.02.2022

372

18,60

AQEU

KORIAN

FR0010386334

04.02.2022

961

19,17

CEUX

KORIAN

FR0010386334

04.02.2022

210

19,54

TQEX

KORIAN

FR0010386334

04.02.2022

22 657

18,69

XPAR

Detailed information is available on the website www.korian.com Investors > Regulated Information.

About Korian

Korian, the leading European care services group for elderly and fragile people. www.korian.com

Korian has been listed on Euronext Paris Section A since November 2006 and is included in the following indices: SBF 120, CAC Health Care, CAC Mid 60, CAC Mid & Small and MSCI Global Small Cap

Euronext ticker: KORI - ISIN: FR0010386334 – Reuters: KORI.PA – Bloomberg: KORI.FP

___________________
1 Two-digit rounding after the decimal


© Business Wire 2022
