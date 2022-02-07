Korian: Weekly Report on Share Buyback Transactions from 31 January to 4 February 2022

Regulatory News:
In accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, Korian (Paris:KORI) declares transactions executed on its own shares between 31 January and 4 February 2022.
Aggregated presentation (per day and market)
|
Issuer name
|
ISIN Code
|
Transaction
date
|
Daily total volume
(in number of
shares)
|
Daily weighted
average price (€) of
shares acquired1
|
Market
(MIC Code)
|
KORIAN
|
FR0010386334
|
31.01.2022
|
200
|
19,87
|
AQEU
|
KORIAN
|
FR0010386334
|
31.01.2022
|
329
|
19,19
|
CEUX
|
KORIAN
|
FR0010386334
|
31.01.2022
|
97
|
19,24
|
TQEX
|
KORIAN
|
FR0010386334
|
31.01.2022
|
14 574
|
19,72
|
XPAR
|
KORIAN
|
FR0010386334
|
01.02.2022
|
224
|
20,24
|
AQEU
|
KORIAN
|
FR0010386334
|
01.02.2022
|
405
|
19,71
|
CEUX
|
KORIAN
|
FR0010386334
|
01.02.2022
|
279
|
19,45
|
TQEX
|
KORIAN
|
FR0010386334
|
01.02.2022
|
10 792
|
19,88
|
XPAR
|
KORIAN
|
FR0010386334
|
02.02.2022
|
221
|
20,94
|
TQEX
|
KORIAN
|
FR0010386334
|
02.02.2022
|
10 779
|
20,69
|
XPAR
|
KORIAN
|
FR0010386334
|
03.02.2022
|
48
|
21,06
|
CEUX
|
KORIAN
|
FR0010386334
|
03.02.2022
|
21
|
21,06
|
TQEX
|
KORIAN
|
FR0010386334
|
03.02.2022
|
10 631
|
21,20
|
XPAR
|
KORIAN
|
FR0010386334
|
04.02.2022
|
372
|
18,60
|
AQEU
|
KORIAN
|
FR0010386334
|
04.02.2022
|
961
|
19,17
|
CEUX
|
KORIAN
|
FR0010386334
|
04.02.2022
|
210
|
19,54
|
TQEX
|
KORIAN
|
FR0010386334
|
04.02.2022
|
22 657
|
18,69
|
XPAR
Detailed information is available on the website www.korian.com Investors > Regulated Information.
About Korian
Korian, the leading European care services group for elderly and fragile people. www.korian.com
Korian has been listed on Euronext Paris Section A since November 2006 and is included in the following indices: SBF 120, CAC Health Care, CAC Mid 60, CAC Mid & Small and MSCI Global Small Cap
Euronext ticker: KORI - ISIN: FR0010386334 – Reuters: KORI.PA – Bloomberg: KORI.FP
___________________
1 Two-digit rounding after the decimal
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220207005846/en/