Kosher cert group accuses JetBlue of selling food with fake kosher label

Kof-K has never certified any of JetBlue's products as kosher or given the airline permission to use its trademarks, according to the lawsuit.

A JetBlue spokeperson said Friday that the airline was investigating the claims. An attorney for Kof-K declined to comment.

Kosher foods are prepared in accordance with strict Jewish dietary laws. Teaneck, New Jersey-based Kof-K certifies kosher products in the U.S. and internationally.

A JetBlue menu https://www.jetblue.com/flying-with-us/inflight-experience/snacks-drinks lists artichoke snacks in its "Mediterranean-inspired snackbox" as being "Kosher certified by KOF-K Kosher Supervision." The menu also offers several other snacks it says were kosher-certified by other groups.

The company that makes the artichoke snacks, Elma Farms, was not named in the lawsuit.

Kof-K accused JetBlue of infringing and diluting trademarks in its name and the logo it uses to mark when a product has been certified (the logo does not appear on a document submitted as an exhibit). It also said JetBlue engaged in consumer fraud under New Jersey law.

Kof-K requested an unspecified amount of money damages and asked the court to force the airline to pull the snacks and stop using its trademarks.

The case is Kof-K Kosher Supervision v. JetBlue Airways Corp, U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey, No. 2:22-cv-04200.

For Kof-K: Richard Elem of the Law Offices of Jan Meyer & Associates

For JetBlue: not available

(NOTE: This story has been updated to clarify Kof-K's claims and add a comment from JetBlue.)

By Blake Brittain