Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Kosovo asks NATO to airlift a Serb detainee as tensions rise

12/22/2022 | 02:55pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A banner reading Kurti, Kosovo is not your turf it is our ancestral  land is seen as local Serbs carry protest againsts the government near a roadblock in Rudare, Kosovo

PRISTINA (Reuters) - Kosovo has asked NATO troops to airlift a former Serb policeman who was detained two weeks ago but could not be transported to another facility because local Serbs demanding his release set up barricades to prevent his transfer.

Dejan Pantic was arrested on Dec. 10 for allegedly assaulting serving police officers during a previous protest.

Tensions have been running high since then as thousands of Kosovo Serbs protest demanding the country's Albanian-majority government pulls its police force out of the north, where the Serb minority is concentrated.

Local Serbs, who number around 50,000 in northern Kosovo, reiterated at a protest on Thursday that they would not remove the roadblocks unless Pantic is released.

"He (Pantic) should be in a detention center and not in a police station and that's why we have asked our international partners to transfer him in an adequate facility," Interior Minister Xhelal Svecla told a news conference in Mitrovica, just a few kilometers away from the first barricade.

NATO's mission in Kosovo, KFOR, is the only force that has helicopters. Kosovo has no helicopters and would need NATO's permission to hire one.

KFOR has already airlifted nine police officers in recent days who were ill but unable to get out of the area after the roads were blocked.

The NATO force, which has more than 3,000 troops on the ground, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Svecla said his police force could remove the barricades but that he wanted local Serbs or NATO troops to remove them.

"For the sake of stability we are waiting for them to be removed by those who set them up or KFOR, but even waiting has its end," he said.

Kosovo's government has previously said people at the barricades are armed and any police intervention could harm people from both sides.

Ethnic Serb mayors in northern municipalities, along with local judges and some 600 police officers, resigned last month in protest over a Kosovo government decision to replace Serbian-issued car license plates with ones issued by Pristina.

(Reporting by Fatos Bytyci, editing by Deepa Babington)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy"
03:00pWall Street tumbles, dollar gains as strong data fuels rate hike fears
RE
02:59pFront Month Nymex Natural Gas Fell 6.25% to Settle at $4.9990 -- Data Talk
DJ
02:57pHead of wagner group says talk of north korean weapons supplies…
RE
02:55pKosovo asks NATO to airlift a Serb detainee as tensions rise
RE
02:55pHead of russia's wagner group, asked about u.s. assertion that i…
RE
02:54pLawyer urged White House aide to 'downplay' Jan. 6 knowledge -testimony
RE
02:50pCANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar weakens as risk aversion grips investors
RE
02:50pBrazil raises primary budget surplus forecast to $6.6 bln
RE
02:43pCiti appoints new co-heads of emerging markets division in EMEA
RE
02:39pEU holds back all of Hungary's cohesion funds over rights concerns
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. weekly jobless claims rise slightly; third-quarter GDP revised hig..
2Analysis-Short sellers gain nearly $304 billion after tumble in U.S. st..
3Tesla offers discount on some car models in U.S., Canada
4Analyst recommendations: Costco, Jefferies, Target, The Gym Group...
5China, HK stocks rise after Chinese securities regulator vows further r..

HOT NEWS