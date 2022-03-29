Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Kosovo indicts man for taking part in killings of 130 people during war

03/29/2022 | 04:23pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Serbia unearths mass grave from Kosovo war

PRISTINA (Reuters) - Kosovo government prosecutors said on Tuesday they have indicted an Albanian man accused of participating in the killings of 130 ethnic Albanians more than two decades ago during Kosovo's war for independence.Prosecutors said the Kosovo-born man, identified only by the initials M.A., was part of the Serb forces during the 1998-99 war when they launched a bloody crackdown against an Albanian insurgency.

The man had been hiding in Serbia until a year ago when he was arrested during a visit in Kosovo, they said.

"The defendant M.A. together with others who still remain unidentified from the Serbian police and military forces, took part in the execution of 130 persons," the prosecutors said in a statement, adding that 12 people survived.They said more than 100 witnesses were interviewed, and that they were investigating other possible suspects.

At least 13,000 people died during the war in Kosovo, most of them ethnic Albanians.

Kosovo declared independence in 2008 almost a decade after NATO launched air strikes against Serb police and military forces accused of committing atrocities against ethnic Albanians.

(Reporting by Fatos Bytyci in Pristina; Editing by Matthew Lewis)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:31pRussia pledges to reduce attack on Kyiv but U.S. warns threat not over
RE
04:31pAnalysis-U.S. Treasuries yield curve flashes red to investors
RE
04:29pEXPLAINER-U.S. YIELD CURVE INVERSION : What is it telling us?
RE
04:29pEnergy Down Slightly as Traders Monitor Peace Negotiations -- Energy Roundup
DJ
04:27pWHITE HOUSE : no executive privilege for Kushner, Ivanka Trump on Jan 6 testimony
RE
04:23pKosovo indicts man for taking part in killings of 130 people during war
RE
04:23pFactbox-Key points from Canada's plan to hit 2030 climate target
RE
04:21pFBI says Russian hackers scanning U.S. energy systems and pose 'current' threat
RE
04:21pThousands of civilians in Mariupol may have died in past month - UN tells Reuters
RE
04:20pU.S. top court's Thomas should recuse himself from Capitol riot cases, Schumer says
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Dancing Musk hands drivers first Teslas from new German gigafactory
2U.S. exchanges defeat high-frequency trading lawsuit
3Tesla adds to wave of megacap stock splits
4Exclusive-Russian oil firm shuffles Venezuela assets as sanctions bite
5Russian rouble soars to 83 vs dollar before easing, stocks mixed

HOT NEWS