Kosovo indicts man for taking part in killings of 130 people during war

The man had been hiding in Serbia until a year ago when he was arrested during a visit in Kosovo, they said.

"The defendant M.A. together with others who still remain unidentified from the Serbian police and military forces, took part in the execution of 130 persons," the prosecutors said in a statement, adding that 12 people survived.They said more than 100 witnesses were interviewed, and that they were investigating other possible suspects.

At least 13,000 people died during the war in Kosovo, most of them ethnic Albanians.

Kosovo declared independence in 2008 almost a decade after NATO launched air strikes against Serb police and military forces accused of committing atrocities against ethnic Albanians.

