Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Kraft Heinz raises profit view, but sees signs of consumer caution

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/29/2020 | 10:17am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Heinz tomato ketchup is show on display during a preview of a new Walmart Super Center prior to its opening in Compton, California

(Reuters) - Several big U.S. packaged food companies raised their full-year financial forecasts on Thursday, in a sign they expect consumer spending on everything from cheese to snacks to coffee to increase in the months ahead, although at a more moderate pace.

Kraft Heinz, known for brands from Philadelphia cream cheese to Heinz ketchup, bumped up its expectations for core profit, while Cornflakes maker Kellogg and Keurig Dr. Pepper raised both profit and sales outlook, citing a strong uptick in at-home consumption in the third quarter.

"We continue to see a pretty big acceleration in consumption," Kraft Heinz Chief Executive Officer Miguel Patricio said on a conference call with analysts.

He, however, said consumers were buying more economy packs, which are relatively cheaper, while finance chief Paulo Basilio warned that sales may be slightly softer in the final quarter.

Both Kraft Heinz and Kellogg have been struggling for growth, largely due to a perception that their products are unhealthy. But the COVID-19 pandemic has drawn shoppers back to familiar brands and processed foods on fears of new lockdowns.

Over the past two years, Kraft was forced to write down the value of several brands by billions of dollars, forcing it to embark on a plan to save $2 billion by 2024.

The company last month decided to sell its natural cheese business to French dairy company Groupe Lactalis for $3.2 billion, raise marketing spending and overhaul its supply chain.

Industry data showed its U.S. retail sales rose 9.8%, more than Kellogg or General Mills over the past 12 weeks.

Kraft reported quarterly sales of $6.44 billion, a 6% rise from a year earlier and forecast a high-single digit rise in adjusted core earnings from mid-single digit earlier.

(Reporting by Siddharth Cavale and Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Arun Koyyur)

By Siddharth Cavale


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHEESE FUTURES (CSC) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -0.22% 2.288 End-of-day quote.12.02%
GENERAL MILLS, INC. -0.54% 59.22 Delayed Quote.11.13%
KEURIG DR PEPPER 0.29% 27.83 Delayed Quote.-4.21%
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY 2.29% 29.8 Delayed Quote.-9.06%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
10:29aAON : Form 8.3 - Willis Towers Watson Plc.
DJ
10:27aPetroChina third quarter profit surges on recovering oil prices, pipeline spin-off
RE
10:27aCALADRIUS BIOSCIENCES : to Host Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results Conference Call
AQ
10:26aTRANSACTION DATA SYSTEMS : Awarded Top Pharmacy Solution
BU
10:25aINTERGLOBE AVIATION : India's top airline IndiGo posts quarterly loss on pandemic hit
RE
10:25aPTC : & Rockwell Alliance Hits Milestone Achievement & Emboldens Strategic Alliance
PU
10:25aLION E MOBILITY : executes capital increase from authorized capital
PU
10:25aIntroductory statement
PU
10:25aMonetary policy decisions
PU
10:25aECB adopts opinion on appointment of new Executive Board member
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1FACEBOOK INC : FACEBOOK : 'Who the hell elected you?' U.S. Senate tech hearing becomes political showdown
2GLOBAL MARKETS: Stocks tumble as coronavirus lockdowns loom; dollar rises
3Shell raises dividend as CEO says oil output past peak
4U.S. economy posts spectacular growth in third quarter; COVID-19 scarring to last
5Boeing deepens job cuts as twin crises extend losses

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group