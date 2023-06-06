"Deposits and withdrawals are currently delayed," Kraken said on its status page. It was not immediately clear what caused the problem.
(Reporting by Nilutpal Timsina in Bengaluru; Editing by Andrew Heavens)
(Reuters) - Cryptocurrency exchange Kraken said on Tuesday it is investigating an issue with several crypto funding gateways including Bitcoin, Ether and ERC20s.
"Deposits and withdrawals are currently delayed," Kraken said on its status page. It was not immediately clear what caused the problem.
(Reporting by Nilutpal Timsina in Bengaluru; Editing by Andrew Heavens)
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi. (M$)
|24067.30 EUR
|+0.04%
|-7.17%
|-
|25723.90 USD
|-0.06%
|-7.23%
|-