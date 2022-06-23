Kremlin insists Russia has not stolen Ukrainian grain as Turkey investigates

MOSCOW, June 23 (Reuters) - The Kremlin on Thursday
reiterated its assertion that Russia has not stolen any grain
from Ukraine as Turkey said it was probing allegations from Kyiv
and would not allow any such grain to be brought to Turkey.
Kyiv's ambassador to Ankara said in early June that Turkish
buyers were among those receiving grain that Russia had stolen
from Ukraine, adding he had sought Turkey's help to identify and
capture individuals responsible for the alleged shipments.
Asked about Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu's
comments that Ankara would investigate, Kremlin spokesperson
Dmitry Peskov said: "You should ask the foreign ministry. Russia
has not stolen any grain."
(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Kevin Liffey)