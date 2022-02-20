Log in
Kremlin says Western naming of Ukraine invasion dates is provocative - IFX

02/20/2022 | 06:55am EST
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov attends a news conference in Moscow

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Western countries repeatedly predicting dates for a Russian invasion of Ukraine is provocative and can have adverse consequences, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov was quoted as saying by the Interfax news agency on Sunday.

Russian President Vladimir Putin takes no notice of such Western statements, Peskov said, adding that Moscow appeals to Western partners' reason.

(Reporting by Polina Devitt and Darya Korsunskaya; Editing by David Goodman)


© Reuters 2022
