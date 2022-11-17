Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Kremlin says it cannot imagine public negotiations with Kyiv

11/17/2022 | 07:20am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov attends a news conference in Samarkand

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Kremlin on Thursday accused Kyiv of shifting the goalposts regarding possible peace talks, saying it could not imagine engaging in public negotiations with Ukraine.

In a briefing call with reporters, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the United States was capable of taking Russia's concerns into account and could encourage Kyiv to return to the negotiating table if it wanted to.

Peskov also said Ukraine had changed its position on whether it even wanted to negotiate with Moscow several times during the course of the nine-month conflict and could not be relied on.

"First they negotiate, then they refuse to negotiate, then they pass a law that prohibits any kind of negotiations, then they say they want negotiations, but public ones," Peskov told reporters.

"Therefore it's difficult to imagine public negotiations. ... One thing is for sure: the Ukrainians do not want any negotiations," he added.

Peskov said in this context Moscow would continue what it calls a "special military operation", and that missile strikes on targets across Ukraine were the consequence of Kyiv not being willing to meet at the negotiating table.

(Reporting by Reuters; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy"
07:21aBritain's Hunt sets out plans to reduce energy consumption by 15% by 2030
RE
07:21aSri Lanka postpones debt restructuring talks, hopes for IMF deal in Dec
RE
07:21aMinister says fresh date will be set after ironing out details w…
RE
07:21aSri lanka postpones debt restructuring talks initially planned f…
RE
07:21aSiemens Gamesa plans to sell its Morocco turbine blade factory
RE
07:20aKremlin says it cannot imagine public negotiations with Kyiv
RE
07:19aItaly govt loses court battle over ID documents for gay parents
RE
07:19aCOP27 negotiators face long and difficult journey - EU's Timmermans
RE
07:19aU.K. Unveils Tax Increases and Spending Cuts to Corral Debt
DJ
07:18aEU wrestles with Payment for Order Flow share trading rules
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Bankman-Fried says filing for FTX bankruptcy was a mistake - Vox
2SAP SE : JP Morgan gives a Buy rating
3INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares down on concerns over Fed's rate posture
4Embracer Group publishes Interim Report Q2, July-September 2022: NET SA..
5LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. Reports Third Quarter 2022 Unaudited Financi..

HOT NEWS