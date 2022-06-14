Kremlin says separatist leaders would listen to UK appeal on condemned fighters

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters in a conference call that London had not contacted Moscow about the issue.

A court in the breakaway Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) in eastern Ukraine last week sentenced Britons Aiden Aslin and Shaun Pinner and Moroccan Brahim Saadoun to death, saying they were guilty of "mercenary activities".

Their families deny the trio, who were contracted by the Ukrainian armed forces, were mercenaries. Russia alone recognises the independence of the DPR.

