MOSCOW, Jan 16 (Reuters) - The Kremlin on Tuesday wished health and strength to Central Bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina when asked about speculation that she was in hospital.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said questions about Nabiullina's health were a personal matter and the Kremlin had no scope or desire to comment.