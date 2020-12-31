Log in
Kris Wright : Joins Young's Motorsports for 2021 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series

12/31/2020
MOORESVILLE, N.C., Dec. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Young's Motorsports announced the signing of Kris Wright to its 2021 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) team.

Wright, who recorded several top 10 finishes in the 2020 ARCA Menards Series after winning the 2018 IMSA Prototype Challenge, will drive the team's flagship truck — the No. 02 Chevrolet Silverado.

Based in Mooresville, N.C., Young's Motorsports has competed in the NCWTS since 2012.

"I'm really looking forward to working with Kris this season. He's had success in everything he's raced and we are excited to get going in 2021," said Tyler Young, the team's principal.

Previously, Wright raced in Europe as a Formula 3 driver.

"I am really excited to be joining Young's Motorsports for the 2021 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series," Wright said. "Last year was my introduction to stock car racing and I will be applying what I have learned to this year's competitive class. I am looking forward to a successful season with Tyler and his crew."

Young's Motorsports, which is owned by Randy and Becky Young, and managed by Tyler Young, has three full-time Chevrolet Silverados in its lineup. In 2019, the company celebrated its 10-year anniversary as well as the organization's first NCWTS win.

The 27th season of NCWTS kicks off Feb. 12 at Daytona International Speedway.

For more information on Kris Wright, follow him on Facebook (@kriswrightracing) and Instagram (@kriscwright), or visit www.kriswrightmotorsports.com. For partnership opportunities, reach out to Ken Wright at (412) 977-8004 or kenwright@wrightcars.com.  

Media contact:
Kelly Ann Collins
262237@email4pr.com 
202-413-1187

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kris-wright-joins-youngs-motorsports-for-2021-nascar-camping-world-truck-series-301199632.html

SOURCE Kris Wright


© PRNewswire 2020
Latest news "Companies"
