Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Kristof Schoffling's Move Digital, Positions Itself as Metaverse Leader after Phenomenal 2021

12/26/2021 | 01:55am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Mahe, Seychelles--(Newsfile Corp. - December 26, 2021) - Kristof Schöffling's DLT advisory company Move Digital will enter 2022 ranking among the leaders in the growing Metaverse space. An early adopter and builder in the space, Move Digital has grown to over 100 employees in 2021 and has helped decentralized Metaverse projects worldwide increase their presence and valuations in the rapidly growing arena of virtual worlds.

Move Digital provides a holistic approach to all of its clients and it's no different when it comes to Metaverse projects where the company now focuses the vast majority of its resources and infrastructure. The company provides their clients with full-stack tech resources which encompass front and backend development, blockchain development, UI/UX optimization, 3D graphic design, and marketing assistance. With this support, Move Digital has overseen the growth of projects which started from scratch and grew to over $1 billion in market valuation within 2021.

In 2021, the Metaverse began attracting unprecedented levels of attention as major enterprises positioned themselves to be builders of infrastructure in the arena. However, Move Digital has long preceded these early movers and has been working with blockchain projects to implement immersive digital worlds since the inception of the company.

Move Digital has been working with projects worldwide on their Metaverse initiatives. Moving into 2022, the company has signed contracts to build and deploy Metaverse worlds with blockchain-focused companies in Japan, South-East-Asia, South America, Australia, and Europe. Move Digital's signature trademark development style allows companies to deploy immersive Metaverse environments which reflect the real-world economy.

"Our services help businesses build deeply immersive virtual worlds that are representative of the real-world economy. Gamers can fully immerse themselves in these Metaverse environments and utilize their efforts and resources to gather assets, secure digital land, and generate income streams. Move Digital is the first company which helps businesses build virtual environments that their user base can fully immerse themselves in."

Kristof Schöffling, Move Digital CEO

Overseen by Kristof Schöffling as CEO, Move Digital sets a standard of excellence for their Metaverse-focused initiatives. They have overseen Metaverse developments which have been unparalleled in the experience which they offer gamers. Move Digital still serves the broader blockchain ecosystem and helps companies with their distributed ledger technology planning and deployment. However, given the rapid pace of development in the Metaverse world over 2021, Move Digital has been heavily concentrating their resources on helping blockchain businesses build and deploy sublime Metaverse environments.

Follow our social channels:

Website: https://movedigital.io/
Medium: https://movedigitaltoday.medium.com/

Media Contact:

Company: Move Digital Limited
Contact: Kristof Schöffling
Email: hello@movedigital.io
Website: https://movedigital.io/
Medium: https://movedigitaltoday.medium.com/
Address: House of Francis, Room 303, Ile Du Port, Mahe, Seychelles

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/108524


© Newsfilecorp 2021
Latest news "Companies"
03:56aJapan's Aichi prefecture finds two community cases of Omicron - governor
RE
03:50aReaction to the death of South Africa's Desmond Tutu
RE
03:47aMALAYSIA AIRPORTS BERHAD : Flood Relief Support Provided To More Than 1,500 Families Wthin The Airport Vicinity Nationwide
PU
03:42aSouth African anti-apartheid campaigner Archbishop Tutu dies aged 90
RE
03:38aChina replaces Xinjiang Communist Party chief Chen
RE
03:37aELECTRO CABLE EGYPT : Release from Electro Cable Egypt (ELEC.CA) Regarding the Purchase of Treasury Stocks
PU
03:06aMore than 100 Japan flights cancelled due to heavy snow
RE
03:01aWITNESS - What I learned photographing the late Archbishop Desmond Tutu
RE
02:47aKey dates in the life of South African cleric and activist Desmond Tutu
RE
02:39aSouth Africa's Tutu - anti-apartheid hero who never stopped fighting for "Rainbow Nation"
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Suicide bomber kills at least five at east Congo restaurant
2Sudan forces fire tear gas as protesters head to presidential palace
3World economy to top $100 trillion in 2022 for first time
4More than 100 Japan flights cancelled due to heavy snow
5South Africa's Tutu - anti-apartheid hero who never stopped fighting fo..

HOT NEWS