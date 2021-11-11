Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Krivokapić, Escobar: Fight against corruption is imperative

11/11/2021 | 08:37am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Published on: Nov 11, 2021 1:24 PM Author: Office of the Prime Minister

Prime Minister Zdravko Krivokapić met today with Special Envoy for the Western Balkans and US Deputy Assistant Secretary for the Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs Gabriel Escobar.

Prime Minister Krivokapić expressed satisfaction with Mr. Escobar's visit to Montenegro. The Prime Minister used the opportunity to present three development programmes of the Government of Montenegro: "Europe now!", "Montenegro now!" and "Europe here!", expressing belief that economic development and strengthening democracy are two inseparable process.

Mr. Escobar emphasised the importance of the pro-European agenda of the Government of Montenegro and the commitment to keep Montenegro a reliable NATO ally, praising this year's economic growth of Montenegro of over 10%.

Furthermore, Escobar stressed the great economic potential of the Western Balkans, and the importance of regional initiatives that can help the countries of the region better connect economically and cooperate more intensively.

One of the key topics of conversation was the fight against corruption. Mr. Escobar pointed out that this problem represents the biggest challenge for the Montenegrin society, which the competent institutions must tackle in a serious and effective way.

Prime Minister Krivokapić pointed out that Montenegro remains a strong ally of the United States and a reliable NATO member, agreeing with Mr. Escobar that the fight against corruption must be imperative, and that the Government of Montenegro will do everything in its power to achieve the desired reforms in order for Montenegro to become a full-fledged member of the European Union as soon as possible.

The officials expressed mutual respect, gratitude and satisfaction for future cooperation.

Disclaimer

Government of the Republic of Montenegro published this content on 11 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 November 2021 13:36:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
08:54aHolders of Nobility Receive Mammoth Rewards in BUSD, a Total of $4,000,000 in Reflections Have Already Been Shared Out!
PR
08:54aECHOSENS PRESENTS RESEARCH AT 2021 AASLD LIVER MEETING : Early Detection and Monitoring with FibroScan Mitigates Risk of Patients Developing Fibrosis/Cirrhosis
BU
08:53aOil extends losses triggered by U.S. inflation fears
RE
08:53aMcLane Company Promotes Military Friendly Programs on Veterans Day
BU
08:52aThinking about buying stock in Opendoor Technologies, Rewalk Robotics, Compugen, SoFi Technologies, or Lordstown Motors?
PR
08:51aBLACK FRIDAY COOKWARE DEALS (2021) : Best Early Le Creuset, All-Clad, Corningware, Staub & More Pots & Pans Savings Rated by Save Bubble
BU
08:51aBEST PILLOW BLACK FRIDAY DEALS 2021 : Early Memory Foam Pillow Deals Summarized by Deal Tomato
BU
08:50aWolters Kluwer appoints Greg Samios as President & CEO of Clinical Effectiveness, Dr. Peter Bonis as Chief Medical Officer for the Health division
AQ
08:50aCanntab Receives Medical Sales Licence from Health Canada
PR
08:50aFTX, Bholdus (Unius), and 700 global leaders discuss ways to help institutions utilize DeFi to drive performance
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Evergrande faces default deadline on $148 million payment, some bondhol..
2Rivian valued at over $100 billion in debut, after world's biggest IPO ..
3Elon Musk sells $5 billion in Tesla shares after Twitter poll
4ArcelorMittal increases share buy-back programme by $1 billion
5UK house prices soar again, fuelled by dearth of sellers: RICS

HOT NEWS