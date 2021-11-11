Krivokapić, Escobar: Fight against corruption is imperative

Prime Minister Zdravko Krivokapić met today with Special Envoy for the Western Balkans and US Deputy Assistant Secretary for the Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs Gabriel Escobar.

Prime Minister Krivokapić expressed satisfaction with Mr. Escobar's visit to Montenegro. The Prime Minister used the opportunity to present three development programmes of the Government of Montenegro: "Europe now!", "Montenegro now!" and "Europe here!", expressing belief that economic development and strengthening democracy are two inseparable process.

Mr. Escobar emphasised the importance of the pro-European agenda of the Government of Montenegro and the commitment to keep Montenegro a reliable NATO ally, praising this year's economic growth of Montenegro of over 10%.

Furthermore, Escobar stressed the great economic potential of the Western Balkans, and the importance of regional initiatives that can help the countries of the region better connect economically and cooperate more intensively.

One of the key topics of conversation was the fight against corruption. Mr. Escobar pointed out that this problem represents the biggest challenge for the Montenegrin society, which the competent institutions must tackle in a serious and effective way.

Prime Minister Krivokapić pointed out that Montenegro remains a strong ally of the United States and a reliable NATO member, agreeing with Mr. Escobar that the fight against corruption must be imperative, and that the Government of Montenegro will do everything in its power to achieve the desired reforms in order for Montenegro to become a full-fledged member of the European Union as soon as possible.

The officials expressed mutual respect, gratitude and satisfaction for future cooperation.