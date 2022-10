Oct 13 (Reuters) - Grocery store chain Kroger Co is in talks to merge with rival Albertsons Companies Inc , Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Both companies did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the news.

Shares of Albertsons surged 8% on the news, while Kroger shares were up marginally. (Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)