Kroger in talks to merge with rival grocer Albertsons - Bloomberg News

Oct 13 (Reuters) - U.S. grocery giant Kroger Co
is in talks to merge with smaller rival Albertsons Companies Inc
, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing people
familiar with the matter.
A deal could be reached as soon as this week, the report
said, adding that no final decision has been taken and talks
could still be delayed or falter.
Both companies did not immediately respond to Reuters'
requests for comment on the news.
In what could potentially be one of the biggest deal in
recent years in the retail space, the merger talks come at time
retailers and grocers are grappling with soaring costs and
supply chain disruptions.
A potential deal between the two grocers would give the
combined company a market valuation of about $47 billion. Shares
of Albertsons surged 8% on the news, while Kroger shares were
down marginally.
(Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru; Editing by
Shinjini Ganguli)