Kroger to pay $100 to workers who get COVID-19 vaccination

Kroger, which also operates Ralphs and Harris Teeter among other banners across 35 states, has hired over 100,000 new workers to cater to a surge in demand amid coronavirus lockdowns.

The company said it would also invest an additional $50 million in rewards for associates, including a $100 store credit and 1,000 fuel points for hourly staff.

Other retailers who have taken similar action to encourage their U.S. employees to get a vaccination include Dollar General, German supermarket chain Aldi, Instacart and Trader Joe's.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, people over 75 and essential workers are scheduled to receive the vaccine in a later phase, after healthcare workers and nursing home residents.

