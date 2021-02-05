Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Kroger to pay $100 to workers who get COVID-19 vaccination

02/05/2021 | 05:37pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A logo of Kroger is displayed on a monitor above the floor of the New York Stock Exchange in New York

(Reuters) - Supermarket chain Kroger Co said on Friday it would give $100 to workers who get a COVID-19 vaccination, joining a growing list of U.S. retailers incentivizing employees to get inoculated against the novel coronavirus as soon as possible.

Kroger, which also operates Ralphs and Harris Teeter among other banners across 35 states, has hired over 100,000 new workers to cater to a surge in demand amid coronavirus lockdowns.

The company said it would also invest an additional $50 million in rewards for associates, including a $100 store credit and 1,000 fuel points for hourly staff.

Other retailers who have taken similar action to encourage their U.S. employees to get a vaccination include Dollar General, German supermarket chain Aldi, Instacart and Trader Joe's.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, people over 75 and essential workers are scheduled to receive the vaccine in a later phase, after healthcare workers and nursing home residents.

(Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DOLLAR GENERAL CORPORATION -0.97% 193.82 Delayed Quote.-6.93%
KROGER -0.90% 33.15 Delayed Quote.5.32%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:59aNY Fed says Daleep Singh resigns to join Biden Administration
RE
11:53aBANK OF JAMAICA : Net International Reserves January 2021
PU
11:39aSoftBank looks to raise about $550 million through two more SPACs
RE
11:37aKroger to pay $100 to workers who get COVID-19 vaccination
RE
11:35aU.s. cdc says 4,419,633 doses of covid-19 vaccine administered in long-term care homes as of feb. 5 vs 4,210,027 doses administered as of feb. 4
RE
11:35aU.s. cdc reports total novel coronavirus cases of 26,523,297 as of yesterday vs 26,398,337 in previous report on feb. 4
RE
11:35aU.s. cdc reports total deaths of 454,209 due to coronavirus as of yesterday vs 449,020 in previous report on feb. 4
RE
11:34aU.s. cdc says 28,909,497 individuals have received one or more doses of covid-19 vaccine as of feb. 5 vs 27,905,197 individuals as of feb. 4
RE
11:33aU.s. cdc says 7,503,864 individuals have received two doses of covid-19 vaccine as of feb. 5 vs 6,926,050 individuals as of feb. 4
RE
11:32aU.s. cdc says administered 36,819,212 doses of covid-19 vaccine as of feb. 5 vs 35,203,710 doses administered as of feb. 4
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1KOSS CORPORATION : GameStop, 'Reddit rally' stocks slide more, Yellen vows scrutiny
2WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE, INC. : One of the few top U.S. Black CEOs, Merck's Ken Frazier to retire
3'To the moon' or to a lawyer, GameStop investors cope with stock's rollercoaster
4TESLA, INC. : TESLA : Receives a Sell rating from Bernstein
5JOST WERKE AG : JOST WERKE : Hauck & Aufhauser reiterates its Buy rating

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ