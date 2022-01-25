Kroll Unifies Brand to Reflect Strategic Growth and Vision

Enables Faster, Smarter and More Sustainable Decisions Through Proprietary Data, Technology and Insights

Kroll, the leading provider of data, technology and insights related to risk, governance and growth, announces today the completion of its transition to a unified brand. Through its combined capabilities, Kroll is uniquely positioned to help clients stay ahead of complex business demands and opportunities across dynamic regulatory, economic and risk environments.

“Our brand unification is a necessary evolution to deliver superior client service and meet and anticipate our clients’ increasingly complex and interconnected needs,” said Jacob Silverman, Chief Executive Officer of Kroll, “This marks the beginning of a new chapter for Kroll that reflects our market leadership across borders and disciplines, and embraces our proprietary data, technology and insights to create value and impact for our clients and communities.”

Last year, the Company announced plans to unify its business following significant organic growth and strategic acquisitions. Kroll’s full suite of solutions now span seven core client needs: business services, compliance and regulation, corporate finance and restructuring, cyber risk, environmental, social and governance, investigations and disputes and valuation.

About Kroll

Kroll provides proprietary data, technology and insights to help our clients stay ahead of complex demands related to risk, governance and growth. Our solutions deliver a powerful competitive advantage, enabling faster, smarter and more sustainable decisions. With 5,000 experts around the world, we create value and impact for our clients and communities.

