Krueck + Sexton Architects Appoints Five New Partners, Expanding its Leadership Vision and Design Impact

Chicago, Illinois--(Newsfile Corp. - September 29, 2020) - Five new partners are joining the leadership team at Krueck + Sexton Architects, an award-winning design firm founded in Chicago in 1979. The expanded leadership team will advance the practice’s 40-year design legacy while broadening its resources to serve current and future clients.
Key Takeaways:
About Krueck Sexton Partners
Krueck Sexton Partners is a Chicago-based architectural design practice with a 40-year legacy of creating environments that elevate the human experience. Grounded in the pragmatism and clarity of Chicago’s architectural heritage, KSP brings together a natural curiosity with insights from the firm’s diverse body of work. The KSP team is committed to realizing each project’s hidden potential and creating opportunities to increase its impact and value. For more information, visit www.ks.partners and follow the firm on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Vimeo.
