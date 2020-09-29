Log in
Krueck + Sexton Architects Appoints Five New Partners, Expanding its Leadership Vision and Design Impact

09/29/2020 | 03:45pm EDT

Chicago, Illinois--(Newsfile Corp. - September 29, 2020) - Five new partners are joining the leadership team at Krueck + Sexton Architects, an award-winning design firm founded in Chicago in 1979. The expanded leadership team will advance the practice’s 40-year design legacy while broadening its resources to serve current and future clients.

To view the full announcement, including downloadable images, bios, and more, click here.

Key Takeaways:

  • Krueck + Sexton expands its leadership team with the appointment of five new partners.
  • These leaders join the firm's founding partners in advancing its 40-year design legacy.

  • The design studio will now be called Krueck Sexton Partners, reflecting its evolution from a founder's firm to a partnership practice.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7294/64861_figure1_550.jpg

Click image above to view full announcement.

About Krueck Sexton Partners

Krueck Sexton Partners is a Chicago-based architectural design practice with a 40-year legacy of creating environments that elevate the human experience. Grounded in the pragmatism and clarity of Chicago’s architectural heritage, KSP brings together a natural curiosity with insights from the firm’s diverse body of work. The KSP team is committed to realizing each project’s hidden potential and creating opportunities to increase its impact and value. For more information, visit www.ks.partners and follow the firm on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Vimeo.

Contact:
Mike Plotnick
314-477-4530
mike@elevateyourstory.com

Source: Krueck Sexton Partners

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/64861


© Newsfilecorp 2020
