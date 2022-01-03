Log in
Krystal Unveiled as CHARLES & KEITH's First-Ever Global Brand Ambassador

01/03/2022
SINGAPORE, Jan. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CHARLES & KEITH - the go-to label for footwear, handbags and accessories on the cutting edge of fashion - appoints actress and singer Krystal as its first-ever global brand ambassador, continuing its vision to empower women around the world to express themselves freely through fashion.  

Known for her keen sense of fashion, the multi-hyphenate who was a member of the K-pop girl group f(x), is the embodiment of the modern-day woman, who strives to be the most authentic version of herself.

The ambassadorship kicks off with Krystal fronting the Spring 22 campaign, which highlights this season's key footwear and bags styles from the Blooming Spring collection: where fresh floral motifs, delicate pastels and bright splashes of colours take centre stage. 

Both friends and fans alike can also expect exclusive video content, where the talented multi-hyphenate will showcase her different sides and address burning questions on all things fashion lifestyle.   

"CHARLES & KEITH has always celebrated women, encouraging their expression of individuality and style through our collections. We're thrilled to welcome Krystal, whose spirit closely aligns with our brand values, to the CHARLES & KEITH family. Together, we hope to inspire women all around the world to showcase their personal style - fun, freely and with flourish" said brand co-founder, Keith Wong.

"I am truly honoured and proud to be the first global brand ambassador of CHARLES & KEITH. I appreciate the brand's consistent endeavour to empower women through fashion over its 25-year history - creating beautifully crafted collections that feature a wonderful balance between on-trend styles and classic wardrobe staples," Krystal said of her new role. 

"Spring holds a special place in my heart - you always get the sense that it's a season for renewal and optimism - the perfect time to kick-start this collaboration. I am looking forward to be on set for the campaign shoot and being transported to a floral wonderland with fresh, playful colours," she added.

The CHARLES & KEITH Blooming Spring campaign for Spring 2022 featuring Krystal will launch in February 2022.

Media Relations: 
CHARLES & KEITH Global Press Office
Phone: +65 6590 7700 
Email: PublicRelations@charleskeith.com

About CHARLES & KEITH

CHARLES & KEITH is the go-to fashion label for stylish urbanites, recognized for its curated collections of relevant designs. Founded in 1996 by entrepreneurs Charles Wong and Keith Wong with the purpose to spark joy and confidence in fashion-forward women by providing footwear designs that are versatile and appeal to on-trend sensibilities, the brand has evolved to offer a full-fledged line of footwear, bags, eyewear, accessories and costume jewelry.

Anchored by its four brand values - Experimental, Desirable, Curated and Modern - CHARLES & KEITH aims to celebrate and inspire women every day. With over 600 brick-and-mortar stores in its global network, CHARLESKEITH.COM extends the brand's reach through the United States of America, Asia Pacific and Europe.

