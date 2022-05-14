Kurdish force seizes some oil wells from Iraqi govt control - statement

KIRKUK, Iraq - May 14 (Reuters) - A Kurdish force that
belongs to the Kurdish government has taken control of some oil
wells in northern Kirkuk, the state-run North Oil Company said
in a statement on Saturday.
It said the force arrived with a technical team from the
Kurdish region and took over some of the oil wells in the Bai
Hassan oilfield, which is controlled by the North Oil Company.
The statement did not say when the force arrived and whether
it was still there.
(Reporting by Mustafa Mahmoud; Writing by Amina Ismail; Editing
by David Clarke)