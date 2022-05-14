Log in
Kurdish force seizes some oil wells from Iraqi govt control - statement

05/14/2022 | 12:07pm EDT
KIRKUK, Iraq - May 14 (Reuters) - A Kurdish force that belongs to the Kurdish government has taken control of some oil wells in northern Kirkuk, the state-run North Oil Company said in a statement on Saturday.

It said the force arrived with a technical team from the Kurdish region and took over some of the oil wells in the Bai Hassan oilfield, which is controlled by the North Oil Company.

The statement did not say when the force arrived and whether it was still there. (Reporting by Mustafa Mahmoud; Writing by Amina Ismail; Editing by David Clarke)


© Reuters 2022
