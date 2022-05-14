Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Kurdish forces seize some oil wells from Iraqi control, Iraqi company says

05/14/2022 | 12:58pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

KIRKUK, Iraq - May 14 (Reuters) - Forces from the regional Kurdish government have taken control of some oil wells in northern Kirkuk, Iraq's state-run North Oil Company said in a statement on Saturday, but the Kurdish government denied this.

It said the forces arrived with a technical team from the Kurdish region and took over some of the oil wells in the Bai Hassan oilfield, which is controlled by the North Oil Company.

The statement did not say when the forces arrived and whether they were still there.

The Kurdistan Regional Government denied in a statement on its official website "all allegations and rumours which claim that the regional government had occupied and took over oilfields in Bai Hassan ... with the support of an armed force".

It added, "Public wealth is owned by all Iraqis according to the Iraqi constitution and not one company... If it (North Oil Company) was keen to solve problems, there must be a legislation of the oil and gas law based on the constitution".

It also said such accusations were aimed at creating chaos.

Iraqi forces took back control of Kirkuk oilfields from the Kurds in 2017 following a referendum on Kurdish independence.

Baghdad responded to the plebiscite, in which Kurds overwhelmingly voted for independence, by dislodging Kurdish Peshmerga fighters from territories claimed by both Baghdad and the Kurds, including the oil city of Kirkuk.

Kirkuk’s oilfields had been under Kurdish control since 2014, when the Iraqi army collapsed in the face of Islamic State. The Kurdish move prevented the militants from seizing the region’s oilfields. (Reporting by Mustafa Mahmoud and Yasmin Hussein, Writing by Amina Ismail; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:48pN.Korea reports more deaths, says taking 'swift measures' against COVID outbreak
RE
05:45pEnvoy says Russian diplomats in U.S. are threatened, enticed by FBI
RE
04:57pTop Senate Republican meets Zelenskiy, Russia says U.S. involvement dangerous
RE
04:15pMEDIA-EU drafts plan for buying Russian gas without breaking sanctions - Bloomberg News
RE
04:11pRussia denies Ukraine forces damaged navy ship in Black Sea
RE
03:49pBuffalo police respond to 'mass shooting' at grocery store, suspect in custody
RE
03:48pG7 to continue economic pressure on Russia, tackle 'wheat war'
RE
03:47pG7 to continue economic pressure on Russia, tackle 'wheat war'
RE
03:35pNew Goldman Sachs policy gives bosses unlimited days off - The Telegraph
RE
03:34pThousands protest across U.S. to start 'summer of rage' to defend abortion rights
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Musk says $44 billion Twitter deal on hold over fake account data
2Russia's Gazprom says gas transit via Ukraine up from Friday at 64.9 mc..
3Thyssenkrupp warship unit eyes German shipyard industry consolidation -..
4Ford sells shares in EV maker Rivian for $188.2 million
5UAE telecoms group e& buys 9.8% stake in Vodafone for $4.4 bln

HOT NEWS