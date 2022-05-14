Kurdish forces seize some oil wells from Iraqi control, Iraqi company says

KIRKUK, Iraq - May 14 (Reuters) - Forces from the regional
Kurdish government have taken control of some oil wells in
northern Kirkuk, Iraq's state-run North Oil Company said in a
statement on Saturday, but the Kurdish government denied this.
It said the forces arrived with a technical team from the
Kurdish region and took over some of the oil wells in the Bai
Hassan oilfield, which is controlled by the North Oil Company.
The statement did not say when the forces arrived and
whether they were still there.
The Kurdistan Regional Government denied in a statement on
its official website "all allegations and rumours which claim
that the regional government had occupied and took over
oilfields in Bai Hassan ... with the support of an armed force".
It added, "Public wealth is owned by all Iraqis according to
the Iraqi constitution and not one company... If it (North Oil
Company) was keen to solve problems, there must be a legislation
of the oil and gas law based on the constitution".
It also said such accusations were aimed at creating chaos.
Iraqi forces took back control of Kirkuk oilfields from the
Kurds in 2017 following a referendum on Kurdish independence.
Baghdad responded to the plebiscite, in which Kurds
overwhelmingly voted for independence, by dislodging Kurdish
Peshmerga fighters from territories claimed by both Baghdad and
the Kurds, including the oil city of Kirkuk.
Kirkuk’s oilfields had been under Kurdish control since
2014, when the Iraqi army collapsed in the face of Islamic
State. The Kurdish move prevented the militants from seizing the
region’s oilfields.
