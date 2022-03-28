Log in
  Homepage
  News
  Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest News 
Economy & Forex

Kurdistan has energy capacity to help Europe, says Iraqi Kurdish PM

03/28/2022 | 08:26am EDT
DUBAI, March 28 (Reuters) - The Kurdish region of northern Iraq has the capacity to make up for at least some of the energy shortfall in Europe, Kurdish Prime Minister Masrour Barzani said on Monday.

Barzani told an industry conference in Dubai that Kurdistan would soon become an important source of energy.

"I am confident that Kurdistan will soon become an important source of energy for the world's growing demand," said Barzani.

"We will become a net exporter of gas to the rest of Iraq, to Turkey and Europe in the near future."

The Kurdistan government remains committed to the contracts signed with oil and gas partners and is positioned to help other countries in the region, said Barzani.

"We in Kurdistan have the capacity now to make up for at least some of the shortfalls of oil in Europe if our partners in Baghdad prepared to work with us," said Barzani.

Last month, Iraq's federal court deemed an oil and gas law regulating the oil industry in Iraqi Kurdistan unconstitutional and demanded that Kurdish authorities hand over their crude supplies.

Barzani called the move a "grave injustice."

The Kurdish regional government (KRG) has been developing oil and gas resources independently of the federal government, and in 2007 enacted its own law that established the directives by which the region would administer these resources. (Reporting by Maha El Dahan and Riham Alkousaa Writing by Michael Georgy Editing by Edmund Blair and Mark Potter)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL -2.37% 114.58 Delayed Quote.51.78%
US DOLLAR / TURKISH LIRA (USD/TRY) 0.10% 14.8401 Delayed Quote.11.36%
WTI -2.66% 107.914 Delayed Quote.49.48%
