Kurdistan has energy capacity to help Europe, says Iraqi Kurdish PM

DUBAI, March 28 (Reuters) - The Kurdish region of northern
Iraq has the capacity to make up for at least some of the energy
shortfall in Europe, Kurdish Prime Minister Masrour Barzani said
on Monday.
Barzani told an industry conference in Dubai that Kurdistan
would soon become an important source of energy.
"I am confident that Kurdistan will soon become an important
source of energy for the world's growing demand," said Barzani.
"We will become a net exporter of gas to the rest of Iraq,
to Turkey and Europe in the near future."
The Kurdistan government remains committed to the contracts
signed with oil and gas partners and is positioned to help other
countries in the region, said Barzani.
"We in Kurdistan have the capacity now to make up for at
least some of the shortfalls of oil in Europe if our partners in
Baghdad prepared to work with us," said Barzani.
Last month, Iraq's federal court deemed an oil and gas law
regulating the oil industry in Iraqi Kurdistan unconstitutional
and demanded that Kurdish authorities hand over their crude
supplies.
Barzani called the move a "grave injustice."
The Kurdish regional government (KRG) has been developing
oil and gas resources independently of the federal government,
and in 2007 enacted its own law that established the directives
by which the region would administer these resources.
