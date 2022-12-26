Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Kurds in Paris march for shooting victims

12/26/2022 | 11:15am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

STORY: The peaceful demonstration started at the cultural center which was targeted on Friday and finished at the spot where three Kurdish activists were murdered in 2013.

It took place as the man suspected of shooting dead three Kurds has been placed under formal investigation.

The 69-year-old man, whose name hasn't been disclosed, was arrested after two men and a woman were shot dead at a Kurdish cultural center and nearby Kurdish cafe in Paris' busy central 10th district.

The killings stunned a community preparing to commemorate the 10th anniversary of the unresolved murder of three activists, and prompted protests that led to clashes with police over the weekend.


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy"
12:47pTen killed after Burkina Faso bus hits landmine on Christmas Day
RE
12:00pNepal's ex-guerrilla chief sworn in as PM for third time
RE
11:38aTexas Governor Abbott endangered lives with Christmas Eve migrant drop -White House
RE
11:15aKurds in Paris march for shooting victims
RE
11:12aChina to scrap COVID quarantine rule for inbound travellers
RE
11:02aWoman hurt in Jersey blast dies of injuries
RE
10:57aBattery swapping spurs Kenya e-bike drive
RE
10:49aIran says UK-linked arrests reflect 'destructive role' in protests
RE
10:47aEgypt's central bank taking action to regulate forex market
RE
10:37aFederal government visits Ethiopia's Tigray in peace 'milestone'
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. retail sales grows 7.6% in holiday season -Mastercard data
2Toyota's Nov global vehicle production rises 1.5% to record 833,104
3Samsung Elec to expand chip production at largest plant next year - med..
4How does Shake Shack measure up to the competition?
5Franco-Nevada: A clever way to get exposure to gold

HOT NEWS