Kurds in Paris march for shooting victims

It took place as the man suspected of shooting dead three Kurds has been placed under formal investigation.

The 69-year-old man, whose name hasn't been disclosed, was arrested after two men and a woman were shot dead at a Kurdish cultural center and nearby Kurdish cafe in Paris' busy central 10th district.

The killings stunned a community preparing to commemorate the 10th anniversary of the unresolved murder of three activists, and prompted protests that led to clashes with police over the weekend.