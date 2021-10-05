Kurin, Inc. : Announces UK Clinical Study Results Showing Significant Decrease in Blood Culture Contaminations With the Kurin Lock™

Kurin, Inc., the inventor and manufacturer of 510(k)-cleared Kurin® blood culture collection sets, announced today a new clinical study supporting the efficacy of their blood culture collection product. Authors from Guy’s and St. Thomas’ NHS Foundation Trust, a prestigious London-based hospital, presented their data at the recent Infection Prevention Society conference in Liverpool. They reported that blood culture contaminations were reduced 66% after implementing Kurin, and the authors noted both financial savings for their hospital, as well as a positive impact for their patients.

“We congratulate the clinicians at Guy’s and St. Thomas’ Hospital for publishing this data and providing optimal healthcare to their patients,” said Bob Rogers, CEO of Kurin. “It is rewarding to see the data in the UK so closely mirror the significant amount of data generated on Kurin’s efficacy in the US. Kurin is an elegant solution that allows hospitals to easily adopt this technology and hospitals have reported reductions in blood culture contaminations, improvement in patient care, financial benefits, and helping the community at large by preventing the use of inappropriate antibiotics.”

The patented Kurin Lock™ automatically sidelines approximately 0.15ml of initial blood and potential skin contaminants therein during blood culture collection. When skin microbes enter blood culture samples, false positive test results may misinform physicians and lead to unnecessary medical treatment, higher risk for patients, longer hospital stays, and significant costs for the hospital.

About Kurin, Inc.

Kurin, Inc., a certified Minority Business Enterprise (MBE), is focused on the design, development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of products that help healthcare providers reduce contaminated blood cultures. Kurin, manufactured in San Diego, CA, has received FDA 510(k) market clearance. For more information about Kurin, visit the website at www.kurin.com.

