TOKYO, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Friday the central bank's purchases of exchange-traded funds (ETF) helped ease market strains when the coronavirus pandemic destabilised financial markets last year.

"Our ETF buying is aimed at preventing market turbulence from hurting household and corporate confidence," Kuroda told parliament. (Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chris Gallagher)