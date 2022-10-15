Advanced search
Kuroda says BOJ will keep easy policy to hit price goal sustainably

10/15/2022 | 10:52am EDT
FILE PHOTO - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda arrives at its headquarters to attend the second day of a two-day Monetary Policy Meeting in Tokyo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Saturday the central bank will maintain its ultra-loose monetary policy to ensure its 2% inflation target will be hit in a sustainable and stable manner.

"Since Japan's headline inflation is likely to fall below 2% next fiscal year, the BOJ will continuing with monetary easing," Kuroda said in a G30 seminar.

(Reporting by Leika Kihara; editing by Diane Craft)


© Reuters 2022
