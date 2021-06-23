Kuroda says he explained to PM Suga BOJ's extension of pandemic-aid scheme

TOKYO, June 23 (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said he explained to Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga the central bank's decision to extend its pandemic-relief programme at a meeting they held on Wednesday.

After the meeting, Kuroda also told reporters he gave the prime minister an overview of Japanese and overseas economic conditions, as well as market developments.

Kuroda and Suga meet occasionally to exchange views on the economy.