  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest News 
Economy & Forex

Kuroda says he explained to PM Suga BOJ's extension of pandemic-aid scheme

06/23/2021 | 12:04am EDT
TOKYO, June 23 (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said he explained to Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga the central bank's decision to extend its pandemic-relief programme at a meeting they held on Wednesday.

After the meeting, Kuroda also told reporters he gave the prime minister an overview of Japanese and overseas economic conditions, as well as market developments.

Kuroda and Suga meet occasionally to exchange views on the economy. (Reporting by Takashi Umekawa and Yoshifumi Takemoto, writing by Leika Kihara Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)


© Reuters 2021
