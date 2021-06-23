Kuroda says he explained to PM Suga BOJ's extension of pandemic-aid scheme

TOKYO, June 23 (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko
Kuroda said he explained to Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga the
central bank's decision to extend its pandemic-relief programme
at a meeting they held on Wednesday.
After the meeting, Kuroda also told reporters he gave the
prime minister an overview of Japanese and overseas economic
conditions, as well as market developments.
Kuroda and Suga meet occasionally to exchange views on the
economy.
(Reporting by Takashi Umekawa and Yoshifumi Takemoto, writing
by Leika Kihara
Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)