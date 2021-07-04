Kuroda stresses BOJ's readiness to ease more to beat pandemic pain

* Japan's economy picking up as a trend - Kuroda
* Economy likely to recover as pandemic pain eases - Kuroda
* BOJ to release quarterly report on regional economies
* Markets expect BOJ to maintain status quo for time being
TOKYO, July 5 (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko
Kuroda on Monday reiterated the central bank's readiness to ease
monetary policy further if needed, with a close eye on the
coronavirus pandemic's impact on the economy.
Kuroda said economic activity will remain below pre-pandemic
levels for the time being as curbs to prevent the spread of the
virus weigh on service industries.
But he said the world's third-largest economy will likely
recover as the pandemic's impact subsides, with solid export
demand underpinning corporate profits and capital expenditure.
"Japan's economy remains in a severe state but is picking up
as a trend," Kuroda said in a speech to a quarterly meeting of
the central bank's regional branch managers.
"As the pandemic's impact gradually eases, the economy will
recover thanks to increasing external demand, loose monetary
policy and the effect of government stimulus measures," he said.
Kuroda said the BOJ will focus on maintaining a range of
pandemic-relief measures that aim to channel cash to smaller
firms hit by state of emergency curbs via commercial banks.
"We will closely watch the impact of the pandemic, and won't
hesitate to take additional easing steps as needed," he said.
The BOJ will release a quarterly report analysing the state
of regional economies later on Monday, which will be among
factors for debate at its policy-setting meeting next week.
Many analysts expect the BOJ to keep monetary policy steady
for the time being, including at next week's meeting, as the
economy gradually emerges from the pandemic's severe blow thanks
to robust global demand.
