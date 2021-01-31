Kushner, Berkowitz nominated for Nobel peace prize for Israel deals

WASHINGTON, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Former White House senior
adviser Jared Kushner and his deputy, Avi Berkowitz, were
nominated on Sunday for the Nobel Peace Prize for their role in
negotiating four normalization deals between Israel and Arab
nations known as the "Abraham Accords."
The deals were announced in a four-month span between
mid-August and mid-December and were the most significant
diplomatic breakthroughs in the Middle East in 25 years as the
region girds for a prolonged confrontation with Iran.
Nominating the pair of former deputies to then-President
Donald Trump was American attorney Alan Dershowitz, who was
eligible to do so in his capacity as a professor emeritus of
Harvard Law School.
Dershowitz had defended Trump in his first impeachment trial
last year and said in a Jan. 20 comment in the Wall Street
Journal that the Senate should dismiss the article of
impeachment against Trump over the Jan. 6 storming of the U.S.
Capitol as he is no longer president.
Kushner, who is Trump's son-in-law, and Berkowitz, who was
the Middle East envoy, were key figures in negotiating deals
between Israel and the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Sudan and
Morocco.
In a statement, Kushner said he was honored to be nominated
for the prize, which will be awarded in October.
President Joe Biden's administration is expected to review
all national security deals struck during the Trump
administration, including arms packages for the United Arab
Emirates and Saudi Arabia.
Some lawmakers have complained about the Morocco deal
because, to win the nation's agreement, the United States
recognized its sovereignty over the disputed Western Sahara.
Trump left office on Jan. 20 under a cloud of controversy,
potentially affecting whether the two aides would be awarded the
Nobel.
(Reporting by Steve Holland
Editing by Clarence Fernandez)