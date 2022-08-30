Log in
Kushner has second thyroid surgery, full recovery expected

08/30/2022 | 01:58pm EDT
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Jared Kushner, the son-in-law and former senior adviser to ex-President Donald Trump, underwent a second thyroid surgery late last week, a person close to Kushner said on Tuesday.

The source, speaking on condition of anonymity, said Kushner is expected to make a full recovery.

Kushner wrote in his recently released book, "Breaking History: A White House Memoir," that he had a similar surgery for thyroid cancer in 2019 while serving as Trump's senior White House adviser.

Kushner, 41, and his wife, Ivanka, were seen in Rochester, Minnesota, on Aug. 9. The source said he was there to visit the Mayo Clinic for a checkup, where the need for the surgery was determined.

The American Cancer Society's most recent estimates for thyroid cancer in the United States for 2022 are that there are about 43,800 new cases (11,860 in men and 31,940 in women).

(Reporting by Steve Holland; Editing by Alexandra Hudson)


