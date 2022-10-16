Kuwait appoints new cabinet with Bader al Mulla as oil minister

CAIRO, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Kuwait appointed Bader al
Mulla as its new oil minister in a new cabinet, the Ministry of
Information in the Gulf country said on Sunday.
Abdul Wahab al-Rasheed is also appointed finance minister
and Salem Al-Sabah as foreign minister, the ministry added.
Earlier this month, Kuwait's crown prince Sheikh Meshal
al-Ahmad al-Sabah re-appointed Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf al-Sabah, the
ruling emir's son, as prime minister.
The crown prince, who has taken over most of the emir's
duties, first appointed Sheikh Ahmad as prime minister in July
after some opposition MPs staged an open-ended sit-in to press
for a new premier.
The first parliament session after the September
elections in Kuwait was postponed last week to Oct. 18.
(Reporting by Omar Fahmy, Writing by Yasmin Hussin, Editing by
Louise Heavens)