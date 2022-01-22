Kuwait foreign minister visits Beirut in first such visit since diplomatic rift

Jan 22 (Reuters) - Kuwait's Foreign Minister Sheikh Ahmad
Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah will visit Beirut on Saturday, in
the first such visit by a senior Gulf official since a
diplomatic spat last year.
In October Kuwait, alongside Saudi Arabia and Bahrain,
expelled Lebanese diplomats and recalled their own envoys
following a minister's critical comments about the Saudi-led
military intervention in Yemen.
Sheikh Ahmad would meet Prime Minister Najib Mikati's in the
evening, the prime minister's office said in a statement.
The Gulf Cooperation Council had called on Lebanon in
December to prevent Iran-backed Hezbollah group from conducting
"terrorist operations", strengthen its military and ensure that
arms were limited to state institutions.
Sheikh Ahmad is expected to meet Hezbollah allies President
Michel Aoun and Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri on Sunday,
according to Lebanese official sources.
Aoun and Mikati have called for dialogue with Saudi Arabia
to resolve the diplomatic crisis, which has piled onto an
economic meltdown now in its third year.
(Reporting by Laila Bassam; Writing by Nayera Abdallah; Editing
by Gareth Jones and Alex Richardson)