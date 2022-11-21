Advanced search
Kuwait's Al Zour awards first low-sulphur fuel oil tender to oil major - sources

11/21/2022 | 05:13am EST
Nov 21 (Reuters) - Kuwait refinery Al Zour has awarded its first low-sulphur fuel oil (LSFO) tender to an oil major, several industry sources said on Monday.

The cargo was sold at a premium of about $17 a tonne to Singapore quotes on a free-on-board basis.

The refinery had offered 100,000 tonnes of the product for loading between Nov. 28 to 29, in a tender that closed on Nov. 18.

The port of discharge was not immediately clear, though industry sources said that the cargo is either headed to Asia or the United States Gulf Coast.

KIPIC is an affiliate of Kuwait Petroleum Corp (KPC), neither of which responded immediately to requests for comment. (Reporting by Jeslyn Lerh; Editing by Louise Heavens)


© Reuters 2022
BRENT OIL -0.82% 87.13 Delayed Quote.18.90%
WTI -0.68% 79.742 Delayed Quote.13.10%
