SINGAPORE, April 22 (Reuters) - Kuwait's Al Zour refinery has issued a spot tender offering 0.5% very low sulphur fuel oil (VLSFO) for loading in May, trade sources said on Monday.

The cargo will comprise 120,000 metric tons of VLSFO and is expected to load from May 2-3, sources said. The tender closes later in the day.

(Reporting by Jeslyn Lerh; Editing by Eileen Soreng)