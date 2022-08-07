Kuwait's Alghanim Industries considering flotation on stock market -memo

KUWAIT CITY, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Kuwait conglomerate Alghanim
Industries is considering selling a minority stake in the
company through an initial public offering, according to an
internal memo seen by Reuters.
The family business formally known as Kutayba Alghanim
Group, is exploring the idea of a flotation on the Kuwait stock
exchange, the memo said.
"I strongly believe that the scrutiny and regulations
inherent in a journey to public listing will make us even
stronger and ensure the continuity of our organization,"
executive chairman Kutayba Alghanim was quoted as saying.
Alghanim operates in sectors including construction
materials, retail, automotive and financial services.
It owns dealership rights to Chevrolet and Cadillac, Honda
and Lotus, Ford and Lincoln among other car brands. The company
also has franchise rights to Costa Coffee in Kuwait and Wendy's
Middle East.
Gulf issuers raised over $11 billion from IPOs in the first
half of this year, according to data from Refinitiv, exceeding
European flotations even as global markets remain volatile in
the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
(Reporting by Ahmed Hagagy; Editing by Susan Fenton)