Kuwait's emir reappoints PM to form new cabinet after parliament standoff

KUWAIT, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Kuwait's emir reappointed Sheikh
Sabah al-Khalid al-Sabah as prime minister on Sunday after the
cabinet resigned last week in a standoff with parliament over
its vote to question the premier on issues including his choice
of ministers.
Emir Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmed al-Sabah, facing his first big
political challenge since taking power in September, tasked
Sheikh Sabah with nominating a new cabinet for approval, state
news agency KUNA said.
The barely one month-old government had been acting in a
caretaker role since it resigned over the confrontation with
parliament. The situation has complicated efforts to tackle a
severe liquidity crunch in the wealthy OPEC member state caused
by low oil prices and the coronavirus pandemic.
Frequent rows and deadlocks between cabinet and the elected
assembly have led to successive government reshuffles and
dissolutions of parliament over decades, hampering investment
and economic and fiscal reform.
The motion earlier this month to question Sheikh Sabah,
premier since late 2019, was supported by more than 30 MPs in
the 50-seat assembly in which the opposition made gains.
The motion, seen by Reuters, referred to a cabinet that did
not reflect last year's legislative elections and to government
“interference” in electing the speaker and members of
parliamentary committees.
Kuwait has the most vibrant political system among Gulf Arab
states, with a parliament able to pass, and block, legislation
and question ministers. However, senior government posts are
occupied by members of Kuwait's ruling family, and the emir has
final say in state matters.
(Writing by Lisa Barrington
Editing by Edmund Blair and Frances Kerry)