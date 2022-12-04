Kuwait's oil minister: OPEC+ decisions based on oil market data and ensure market stability
12/04/2022 | 08:42am EST
CAIRO, Dec 4 (Reuters) - OPEC+'s decisions are based on
oil market data and ensure the market's stability, Kuwait's oil
ministry said in a statement on state news agency KUNA,
following a meeting where the group decided to continue its
existing policy.
The impact of slow global economic growth, soaring inflation
and high interest rates on oil demand are a cause for
"continuous caution", oil minister Bader al Mulla said.
(Reporting by Nayera Abdallah, writing by Nafisa Eltahir
Editing by Gareth Jones)