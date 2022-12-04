Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Kuwait's oil minister: OPEC+ decisions based on oil market data and ensure market stability

12/04/2022 | 08:42am EST
CAIRO, Dec 4 (Reuters) - OPEC+'s decisions are based on oil market data and ensure the market's stability, Kuwait's oil ministry said in a statement on state news agency KUNA, following a meeting where the group decided to continue its existing policy.

The impact of slow global economic growth, soaring inflation and high interest rates on oil demand are a cause for "continuous caution", oil minister Bader al Mulla said. (Reporting by Nayera Abdallah, writing by Nafisa Eltahir Editing by Gareth Jones)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL -1.49% 85.9 Delayed Quote.11.95%
WTI -1.34% 80.208 Delayed Quote.6.45%
