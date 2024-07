CAIRO (Reuters) - Kuwait's finance ministry said on Sunday government spending must be fixed at 24.5 billion Kuwaiti dinars ($80.19 billion) in the 2027-2028 budget to control budget growth.

Non-oil revenues must be doubled to reach 4 billion Kuwaiti dinars in the 2027-2028 budget to cut dependence on oil revenues, its statement added.

($1 = 0.3055 Kuwaiti dinars)

