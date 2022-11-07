Kuwait says to become carbon neutral in oil and gas by 2050

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Kuwait is committed to becoming carbon
neutral in the oil and gas sector by 2050 and in the whole
country a decade after that, Foreign Minister Salem al-Sabah
told state news agency KUNA on Monday on the sidelines of COP27
climate summit in Egypt.
Al-Sabah said the plan by Kuwait, a major oil exporter and a
member of Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries
(OPEC), to reach carbon-neutrality is "a solid serious pledge
that we will commit to."
The country's crown prince, Sheikh Meshal al-Ahmad Al-Jaber
al-Sabah, also affirmed Kuwait's commitment to regional and
international environmental resolutions and initiatives while
addressing the Middle East Green Initiative summit held on
sidelines of COP27 and cited projects to expand green areas.
The Middle East Green Initiative was launched by Saudi
Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman last year as part of
efforts to reduce regional carbon emissions.
