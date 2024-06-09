CAIRO, June 9 (Reuters) - The Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development has signed a fourth loan worth $102 million to continue developing Bahrain's electricity network, Kuwait's state news agency reported on Sunday. (Reporting by Adam Makary and Jaidaa Taha; Editing by Alexander Smith)
