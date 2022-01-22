Kuwaiti minister says visit aims to rebuild trust with Lebanon

BEIRUT, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Kuwait's foreign minister said on
Saturday he was visiting Lebanon to rebuild trust with the
country and show solidarity with the Lebanese people, adding
that the move had been coordinated with other Gulf countries.
Foreign Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah's
visit to Beirut was the first by a senior Gulf Arab official
since a diplomatic rift over comments made by a former Lebanese
government that were critical of Saudi Arabia's role in the
Yemen war.
Sheikh Ahmad was speaking after meeting Lebanese Prime
Minister Najib Mikati.
(Reporting by Nayera Abdallah; Writing by Tom Perry; Editing by
Catherine Evans)