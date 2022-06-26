Log in
  Homepage
  News
  Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Kyiv hit by Russian shelling

06/26/2022 | 10:30am EDT
STORY: Russian missiles struck the Ukrainian capital Kyiv on Sunday (June 26) in the first such attack on the city in weeks.

Up to four explosions rang out in the city center in the early hours of the morning.

Buildings smouldered and the streets were covered in debris.

Ukraine's police chief Ihor Klymenko said at least five people had been wounded.

Authorities said several people were trapped in the rubble of destroyed buildings.

Footage shared by Ukraine's Ministry of Emergency showed a seven-year-old girl being carried out of the building on a stretcher.

Kyiv's mayor Vitali Klitschko said the child's mother was still stuck under the rubble.

"We listed to the voices under the crash, we know there are a couple of people inside."

The renewed strikes on Kyiv come as world leaders from G7 countries gather in Europe to discuss further sanctions against Moscow.

The Western alliance supporting Kyiv has been starting to show signs of strain as leaders fret about the growing economic cost, including surging food and energy prices.

Life had been returning to normal in Kyiv after fierce resistance held off Russian advances in the early phase of the war.

There had been no major strikes since the start of June.

Russia's defense ministry said on Sunday that it had hit training centers in the Ukrainian regions of Chernihiv, Zhytomyr and Lviv - an apparent reference to strikes reported by Ukraine on Saturday (June 25).

There was no immediate comment about Sunday's strikes on Kyiv.

It released video showing missiles being launched.

Reuters was not able to independently verify the footage.

Russia denies targeting civilians and says it targets military infrastructure.

Ukraine and the West accuse Russian forces of war crimes in a conflict that has killed thousands, sent millions fleeing from Ukraine and destroyed cities.


© Reuters 2022
