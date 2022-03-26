Kyiv region head says Russian forces have seized Chernobyl workers' town

LVIV, Ukraine March 26 (Reuters) - Russian forces have taken
control of the town of Slavutych, where workers at the defunct
Chernobyl nuclear plant live, the governor of Kyiv region
Oleksandr Pavlyuk said on Saturday.
In an online statement, Pavlyuk said Russian troops had
occupied the hospital in Slavutych and kidnapped the mayor.
Reuters could not independently verify the reports.
On Friday, Ukraine said its troops had repulsed a first
attack by Russian troops closing in on the town.
