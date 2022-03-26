Log in
Kyiv region head says Russian forces have seized Chernobyl workers' town

03/26/2022 | 04:25am EDT
LVIV, Ukraine March 26 (Reuters) - Russian forces have taken control of the town of Slavutych, where workers at the defunct Chernobyl nuclear plant live, the governor of Kyiv region Oleksandr Pavlyuk said on Saturday.

In an online statement, Pavlyuk said Russian troops had occupied the hospital in Slavutych and kidnapped the mayor.

Reuters could not independently verify the reports.

On Friday, Ukraine said its troops had repulsed a first attack by Russian troops closing in on the town. (Reporting by Natalia Zinets Writing by Alessandra Prentice Editing by Alexander Smith)


© Reuters 2022
