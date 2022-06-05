Log in
Kyiv says Russian airstrikes hit rail car repair site

06/05/2022 | 05:50pm EDT
STORY: Dark smoke could be seen from many miles away after the attack on two outlying districts of Kyiv. Ukraine said the strike hit a rail car repair works; Moscow said it had destroyed tanks sent by Eastern European countries to Ukraine.

Oleksandr Kamyshin, head of the Ukrainian railway, confirmed that four missiles had smashed into the Darnytsia rail car repair facility in eastern Kyiv, but said there was no military hardware at the site.

"Russians use missiles that are very expensive to attack a peaceful facility to produce trade wagons, half wagons and wagons for grain to transport grain to the European market," said Sergiy Leshenki, a supervisory board member of Ukrainian Railways.

At least one person was hospitalized though no deaths were immediately reported, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said.

Sunday's attack was the first big strike on Kyiv since late April, when a missile killed a journalist. Recent weeks have seen Russia focus its destructive might mainly on front lines in the east and south, although Moscow occasionally strikes elsewhere in what it calls a campaign to degrade Ukraine's military infrastructure and block Western arms shipments.


© Reuters 2022
05:50pKyiv says Russian airstrikes hit rail car repair site
05:37pAt least 50 killed in massacre at Catholic church in southwest Nigeria
05:37pAt least 50 killed in massacre at Catholic church in southwest Nigeria
05:37pAt least 50 killed in massacre at Catholic church in southwest Nigeria
05:10pU.S. to let Eni, Repsol ship Venezuela oil to Europe for debt -sources
04:52pUkrainian lawmaker detained at Moldova's border
03:30pUKRAINE AND RUSSIA : What you need to know right now
03:21pUKRAINE AND RUSSIA : What you need to know right now
02:35pQueen Elizabeth 'humbled' by cheering Jubilee crowds
02:32pQueen Elizabeth 'humbled' by cheering Jubilee crowds
