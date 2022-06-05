Kyiv says Russian airstrikes hit rail car repair site

Oleksandr Kamyshin, head of the Ukrainian railway, confirmed that four missiles had smashed into the Darnytsia rail car repair facility in eastern Kyiv, but said there was no military hardware at the site.

"Russians use missiles that are very expensive to attack a peaceful facility to produce trade wagons, half wagons and wagons for grain to transport grain to the European market," said Sergiy Leshenki, a supervisory board member of Ukrainian Railways.

At least one person was hospitalized though no deaths were immediately reported, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said.

Sunday's attack was the first big strike on Kyiv since late April, when a missile killed a journalist. Recent weeks have seen Russia focus its destructive might mainly on front lines in the east and south, although Moscow occasionally strikes elsewhere in what it calls a campaign to degrade Ukraine's military infrastructure and block Western arms shipments.